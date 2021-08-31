Big plans for a little stand

Hunter Lenhart, 16, of Jackson Center, stands, on Tuesday, Aug. 31, with a rabbit that is the start of what he hopes will be a petting zoo that he wants to add onto the produce stand he already runs on his family’s farm. Lenhart sells apples, tomatoes, eggs and other things to raise money for college. People can also pick pumpkins near the stand located on Botkins Road just west of State Route 65 by Jackson Center. The rabbit is already on display in a rabbit hutch next to the produce stand. Lenhart is the son of Aaron and Holly Lenhart.

Hunter Lenhart, 16, of Jackson Center, stands, on Tuesday, Aug. 31, with a rabbit that is the start of what he hopes will be a petting zoo that he wants to add onto the produce stand he already runs on his family's farm. Lenhart sells apples, tomatoes, eggs and other things to raise money for college. People can also pick pumpkins near the stand located on Botkins Road just west of State Route 65 by Jackson Center. The rabbit is already on display in a rabbit hutch next to the produce stand. Lenhart is the son of Aaron and Holly Lenhart. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News