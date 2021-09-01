City Council reopens search for law director

SIDNEY — Sidney Mayor Mike Barhorst today announced that Councilmembers have determined to reopen the search for Sidney’s next law director. Robert A. Ratliff, who has served as law director for the City of Bucyrus, Ohio and additionally, the Village Solicitor for the Villages of Crestline, Caledonia and Edison, was Sidney City Council’s choice to serve as their next Law Director.

Ratliff was chosen to replace Sidney Law Director Jeff Amick, who has served the city since December 2011. Amick announced earlier this year that he would retire effective Dec. 31, 2021.

“Sidney City Councilmembers were impressed with the caliber of the applicants for the position, but Rob’s experience as both a Law Director and Municipal Prosecutor really made him stand out above the others. The combined Law Director/Municipal Prosecutor position is somewhat unique in Ohio and we are very pleased to have a seasoned professional on board to the city,” shared Barhorst.

“Literally the day I contacted him, he received word from the United States Department of Justice that he was being appointed a federal immigration court judge,” Barhorst stated. “The opportunity was simply too great for him to let pass by. There are approximately 1,338,678 attorneys in the United States, and 870 federal judges. It is literally an opportunity that might be offered if you lived 1,538 lives.”

“While Councilmembers are disappointed, we certainly understand why Rob made the decision he did,” Barhorst stated. “Council still hopes to have Sidney’s next law director on board well before Jeff retires.”