Sky high maintenance

Suspended by a crane, Joe Celestino, of Bucyrus, patches holes in the Shelby County Courthouse’s clock tower on Tuesday, Aug. 31. A worker inside the tower would tell Celestino where he saw light coming through the walls and try to guide him toward the holes. The patching was part of routine maintenance on the building. Celestino expects to be done by Thursday, Sept. 2. Celestino works for Midwest Maintenance Inc. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/09/web1_SDN090221ClockTowerFix.jpg Suspended by a crane, Joe Celestino, of Bucyrus, patches holes in the Shelby County Courthouse’s clock tower on Tuesday, Aug. 31. A worker inside the tower would tell Celestino where he saw light coming through the walls and try to guide him toward the holes. The patching was part of routine maintenance on the building. Celestino expects to be done by Thursday, Sept. 2. Celestino works for Midwest Maintenance Inc. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News