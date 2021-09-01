Joining the fight against drug addiction

Megan Burchett, of Sidney, talks about her battle with addiction to meth and heroin during a National Overdose Awareness Day event she organized on the courtsquare. On Tuesday, Aug. 31, Burchett talked about how much pain her addictions caused both her and her family. She lost a lot of friends and under the influence of drugs would attack her husband. Burchett was sent to prison where she was able to get clean through a 12 step program. One of her main motivations for getting clean was not wanting her children to have to deal with their mom dying from an overdose. Burchett has been clean for almost 2 years now.

Megan Burchett, of Sidney, talks about her battle with addiction to meth and heroin during a National Overdose Awareness Day event she organized on the courtsquare. On Tuesday, Aug. 31, Burchett talked about how much pain her addictions caused both her and her family. She lost a lot of friends and under the influence of drugs would attack her husband. Burchett was sent to prison where she was able to get clean through a 12 step program. One of her main motivations for getting clean was not wanting her children to have to deal with their mom dying from an overdose. Burchett has been clean for almost 2 years now. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/09/web1_SDN090221DrugAwareness.jpg Megan Burchett, of Sidney, talks about her battle with addiction to meth and heroin during a National Overdose Awareness Day event she organized on the courtsquare. On Tuesday, Aug. 31, Burchett talked about how much pain her addictions caused both her and her family. She lost a lot of friends and under the influence of drugs would attack her husband. Burchett was sent to prison where she was able to get clean through a 12 step program. One of her main motivations for getting clean was not wanting her children to have to deal with their mom dying from an overdose. Burchett has been clean for almost 2 years now. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News