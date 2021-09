It was announced at the Arrowhead Golf Course on Tuesday, Aug. 31, that Gerry Huelsman, left, of Minster, will be this year’s Oktoberfest Parade’s grand marshall and Karamae Prenger, of Morrow, was the Oktoberfest button design winner.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News