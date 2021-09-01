Flags for the fallen

Gay Smith has put up 13 U.S. flags on the corner of Poplar Street and Main Avenue in honor of the 13 U.S. service members killed during a suicide attack at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. The U.S. service members were working to evacuate people as the U.S. ended its 20 year war in Afghanistan. Eleven Marines, one Navy corpsman and one soldier were killed.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News