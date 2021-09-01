A beer for the fallen

On Saturday, Aug. 28 Toni and Rob Thorne, owners of Amelio’s, put 13 cans of beer and a U.S. flag on a table in their restaurant at the request of Shelby County Veterans Services Executive Director Chris North. Each beer was for one of the 13 U.S. service members killed during a suicide attack at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. The U.S. service members were working to evacuate people as the U.S. ended its 20 year war in Afghanistan. Eleven Marines, one Navy corpsman and one soldier were killed.

On Saturday, Aug. 28 Toni and Rob Thorne, owners of Amelio’s, put 13 cans of beer and a U.S. flag on a table in their restaurant at the request of Shelby County Veterans Services Executive Director Chris North. Each beer was for one of the 13 U.S. service members killed during a suicide attack at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. The U.S. service members were working to evacuate people as the U.S. ended its 20 year war in Afghanistan. Eleven Marines, one Navy corpsman and one soldier were killed. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/09/web1_SDN090221BeerFallen.jpg On Saturday, Aug. 28 Toni and Rob Thorne, owners of Amelio’s, put 13 cans of beer and a U.S. flag on a table in their restaurant at the request of Shelby County Veterans Services Executive Director Chris North. Each beer was for one of the 13 U.S. service members killed during a suicide attack at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. The U.S. service members were working to evacuate people as the U.S. ended its 20 year war in Afghanistan. Eleven Marines, one Navy corpsman and one soldier were killed. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News