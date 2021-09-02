Rotary ready for annual Pancake Breaakfast

SIDNEY — The Sidney Rotary Club will host their 17th annual Pancake Breakfast Saturday, Sept. 11, on the northeast corner of the courthaquare in downtown Sidney.

Enjoy breakfast and visit with the vendors of the Great Sidney Farmer’s Market on the square. Breakfast will be served from 8 to 10:30 a.m. and will again feature Chris Cakes, who is famous all over the state of Ohio for entertaining precision flapjack tosses right on the plates of awaiting customers.

Breakfast includes all the pancakes and sausage you like plus apple topping.

Tickets can be purchased from Rotary members pre-event for $7 and that morning for $8. Coffee and orange drink provided and carryouts are available.

Proceeds are used for scholarships, hosting school academic contests, sponsoring the annual Christmas Party for children with special needs, and many other community service activities.