Ice cream for the fallen

K & J’s Ice Cream has set a table in memory of the 13 U.S. service members killed during a suicide attack at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. The U.S. service members were working to evacuate people as the U.S. ended its 20 year war in Afghanistan. Eleven Marines, one Navy corpsman and one soldier were killed. A sheet of paper on the table lists the names of each soldier that died. It ends with the Bible quote “Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends” John 15:13.

