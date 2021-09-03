125 Years

Sept. 3, 1896

At the meeting of the board of education last night, W.M. Crozier was elected treasurer to succeed A.R. Danford whose time has expired. Miss Eva Ailes was transferred from the Central building to the First ward building and made principal. Miss Ida Hall was elected to teach in the Central building.

———

A meeting will be held at Maplewood Saturday evening for the purpose of organizing a silver club. The meeting will be addressed by the Hon. J.C. Counts and James E. Way.

———

The games of ball played yesterday afternoon between the present Sidney club and the old Sidney club resulted in a score of 16 to 14 in favor of the present club.

———

The new bridge over the C.H. & D railroad on Michigan street has been completed.

100 Years

Sept. 3, 1921

The Miami valley’s flood prevention program has reached a stage where the cities of the valley are practically immune from flood in the opinion of conservancy officials. The completion of the hydraulic fill work at Lockington last week points to the finishing of the second of the five dams. The conservancy will hold a sale of all surplus property and remaining supplies in the near future.

———

The Hagbenbeck and Wallace circus, which came in from Tiffin this morning, was delayed by a transfer at Bellefontaine, and did not arrive in Sidney until 8:30. The late arrival forced canceling of the parade which was to have been held at noon.

———

The prospects of martial law loomed in West Virginia today after some 50 miners and law enforcement officers were reported killed or wounded in an outbreak of shooting near Logan and Madison.

75 Years

Sept. 3, 1946

An important announcement was made today by W.E. Whipp, president of Monarch Machine Tool Co., in a letter to shareholders, advising that the company has concluded negotiations to acquire all patents on the “air tracer control mechanism” developed by the Bailey Meter Co., of Cleveland. The agreement, on a royalty basis, gives Monarch exclusive rights to the air tracer control units for the machine tool industry.

———

School opened today for 2,404 Sidney children with 1,910 attending the Sidney Public schools and 494 in attendance at Holy Angels grade and high school.

50 Years

Sept. 3, 1971

VERSAILLES – Members of the Poultry Days Committee who met Wednesday night at the school heard a report on the 1971 celebration earnings and named the 1972 officers. Sam Morrison was named chairman for 1972. Serving with him will be Don Lyle, first vice chairman, Bob Kieringer, second vice chairman, Dan Raisch, third vice chairman, and Ralph Chappie, fourth vice chairman.

———

NEW KNOXVILLE – A New Knoxville family is $77,777 richer because they mailed a coupon to the Publishers Clearing House in New York making them eligible for a prize.

Mr. and Mrs. Ned Niemeyer are one of four couples that won the top prize. They were guests of the company in New York last weekend to collect their money.

25 Years

Sept. 3, 1996

Sidney Noon Kiwanis Club members started early in the morning to ready the pits for more than 3,000 chicken dinners they sold during their annual Labor Day cookout. A stream of cars lined up in the afternoon and at supper time. Not a single Kiwanis member would divulge their secret basting sauce recipe.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

