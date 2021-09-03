United Way of Miami County kicks off annual campaign at Edison State

PIQUA — The 2021 United Way of Miami County Campaign Kick-Off event had people reuniting in person at Edison State Community College.

The United Way of Miami County welcomed area business leaders, executives, volunteers, and community members in hopes of gaining their support.

“We merged to form the United Way of Miami County in 2018, and this is the first time we’ve held a kick-off event like this for the whole county. Our goal for this event was to connect with area businesses and create a good touchpoint for the community. We rely on these businesses to help connect us with community members and ultimately raise money for the people who need it most,” said Sean Ford, CEO of United Way of Miami County.

Edison State President and Chairman of the United Way of Miami County Board, Doreen Larson, welcomed supporters and encouraged those in attendance to invest in their community.

“The theme for this year is United We Rise. I love the theme because it represents working together for us. I would ask that everyone here do one more dollar, one more event, or encourage one more employee. It doesn’t take a lot, just a little here and there, and the impact that effort can make is incredible. You can then share in the pride of your investment in our community,” Larson said.

The United Way of Miami County exists to help residents thrive in the areas of education, income, and health that will advance the common good for all in the community. Contributions to the United Way of Miami County help support partner agencies such as Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami Valley, First Place Food Pantry, Health Partners Free Clinic, Meals on Wheels of Piqua, Partners in Hope, SafeHaven, Inc., The Future Begins Today, and the YMCA to name a few.

For more information about the United Way of Miami County or how to get involved, visit www.unitedwayMCO.org.