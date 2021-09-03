Sidney Civic Band to hold Memorial Concert Saturday, Sept. 11

SIDNEY — The Sidney Civic Band will perform a concert at courtsquare in downtown Sidney on Saturday, Sept. 11, at 10 a.m.

The Memorial Concert will last an hour and the concert is free and open to the public. Attendees are asked to bring lawn chairs.

“It’s hard to believe that it’s been 20 years since the September 11 attack on the United States,” Civic Band Conductor Phil Chilcote said. “Myself and the band felt it would be appropriate to honor the occasion with a concert. This event begins with city and county speakers, poems, a wreath laying, bell ceremony from the Sidney Fire Department, a 21 gun salute by the Sidney Police Department and playing of ‘Taps’.”

The musical portion will include “MacArthur Park,” “How Great Thou Art,0, “God Bless America” and “Stars and Stripes Forever.”