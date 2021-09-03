On the agendas

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a workshop session meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers. Members of the public may attend in person, or listen-in virtually by contacting the city clerk for log on information.

Council will hear a presentation on the summer recreation and water park report.

There will be a discussion on the city’s 2022-2026 five-year plan.

Council will go into an executive session to discuss the employment of a public official.

Cynthian Township trustees

NEWPORT — The date for the Cynthian Township trustee meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 7, has been changed due to a scheduling conflict. The meeting will be held on Thursday, Sept. 9, at 7 p.m. at the Township Hall in Newport, Ohio.