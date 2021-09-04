125 Years

Sept. 4, 1896

The John Wagner’s Sons Brewing Co. has sued the Big Four railroad for $2,000 in damages. The company claims that on the night of May 17-18, its ice house, valued at $1,200 and containing 1,300 tons of ice worth $1 per ton, was destroyed by a fire caused by sparks on an engine passing over the line of the road adjacent to the property.

———

The Labor Day picnic will be held at the fairgrounds all day Monday. Amusements of all kinds will prevail, races, dancing, etc. In the afternoon G.A. Marshall and W.D. Davies will make addresses suitable to the occasion.

100 Years

Sept. 4, 1921

A fire at Maplewood last evening destroyed barns belonging to Dr. C.H. Lisle, Homer Clinehens, and L.R. Peacock. The fire apparently originated in the Lisle barn and spread to the others. The fire was discovered about 11 o’clock by residents returning home from attending the circus in Sidney. The Farmers Elevator and home of James Pence were threatened but did not burn.

———

An amended petition has been filed by A.F. Kauffman, Harry Hoewischer, J.T. Staley, and others against the board of education of Clinton township to prevent the latter from selling $40,000 worth of bonds for the construction of a new centralized school building in Jimtown.

75 Years

Sept. 4, 1946

Dr. Paul Maurer, World War II veteran, was elected commander of the Sidney Post of the American Legion at the annual election held last evening in the Legion rooms in the Monumental building. Harold B. Lee was named first vice commander; Elwood Young, second vice commander; and Murray Garwood, treasurer.

———

An innovation will take placed in Sidney tonight, the success of which will go a long way toward establishing a winning attitude among local sports enthusiasts prior to the opening of another football season. The Yellow Jacket Boosters club will sponsor its first annual kickoff dinner at the Masonic temple, with a capacity crowd of 300 expected to attend. Rev. Harvey Hahn, of Dayton, will be the principal speaker, with Granville Robinson, former coach and athletic director at the high school, serving as toastmaster.

50 Years

Sept. 4, 1971

BERLIN – The Big Four ambassadors signed an historic Berlin agreement today designed to ease tensions in this divided city and to help bring about a new era of peace and security in Europe.

It was the first major Berlin agreement since the one 22 years ago ending the 1948-1949 blockade which Josef Stalin imposed on the city at the height of the cold war.

———

QUINCY — The Riverside High School Band performed at the new Band Shell at the Ohio State Fair Monday afternoon. Clarence Pfaadt is the director.

25 Years

Sept. 4, 1996

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Clinton unleased 27 cruise missiles at military targets in southern Iraq early today, punishing Saddam Hussein for attacking Kurds in a protected zone in northern Iraq. “Reckless acts have consequences,” Clinton said.

In an address to the nation, Clinton said there will was no evidence that Saddam had moved his troops away from the Kurdish area. “As always with Saddam, it depends on what he does, not what he says,” the president said.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

