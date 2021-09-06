2021 Freyburg Homecoming

Men of the St John Catholic Church stir the pots of mock turtle soup at the Freyburg Homecoming Saturday, Sept. 5.

Nicholas Jurosic, a Deacon at the St Johnճ Catholic Church, keeps the mock turtle soup stirred at the Freyburg Homecoming Saturday, Sept. 5.

Kids gather to ride the train through the streets of Freyburg during the Freyburg Homecoming Saturday, Sept. 5.

Gunner Mershman, 3, of Wapakoneta, rides the Sky Fighter at the Freyburg Homecoming on Saturday, Sept. 5. Gunner is the son of Jason and Sherrie Mershman.

Rowyn Horn, left, 10, and Lauryn Newman, 10, both of Kenton, spin around on the Frolic at the Freyburg Homecoming on Saturday, Sept.5. Rowyn is the daughter of Brian Horn. Lauryn is the daughter of Nick Newman and Sara Cozad.

Hundreds of festival patrons enjoy the mock turtle soup and other foods at the Freyburg Homecoming Saturday, Sept. 5.