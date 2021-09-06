Sidney City Schools introduces new administrators

SIDNEY — Sidney City Schools is welcoming two principals, two assistant principals and a director of special education to the district for the 2021-22 school year.

Cristina Sanchez, a 25-year veteran in the education field, has been selected as principal at Northwood Intermediate School, replacing former principal Keith Helmlinger. Sanchez joins Sidney City Schools after serving as the director of elementary education at Springfield City Schools for the past six years. Before that, she served as a principal for seven years, as well as a literacy coach, instructional coach, and a teacher of second-, third- and fourth-grades.

“I look forward to getting to know the Northwood students and their families, and building relationships with them throughout the year,” Sanchez said.

Sanchez and her husband currently reside in Beavercreek, Ohio, with their three sons.

Josh Roeth, a 15-year veteran in the education field, has been selected as principal at Sidney Middle School, replacing Dianne Voress. Roeth joins Sidney Middle School after serving as the middle and high school assistant principal at Milton Union Schools for the past four years. He also spent this spring serving as the interim high school principal at Milton Union. Along with his role as an administrator for that district, he served as the district safety coordinator, attendance coordinator, PBIS facilitator, OTES evaluator, and professional development instructor. He also worked with teachers piloting Performance Matters with their students.

“I am excited to bring my knowledge and skills to Sidney,” said Roeth. “It’s truly an honor to be given this opportunity and look forward to building a positive culture for all stakeholders–students, staff, families, and community.”

Roeth and his wife currently reside on their family farm outside of Troy, Ohio, with their two daughters and two dogs.

Dr. Kat Childers, an 11-year veteran in the education field, has been selected as the assistant principal at Sidney Middle School, replacing former assistant principal Dan Barnes. Childers most recently served Sidney City Schools with Vartek as the Technology Coordinator. In her career, she has taught middle school and high school English Language Arts (ELA), the majority at Northeastern Wayne School Corp in Indiana, where she founded their Community Service Class for 11th and 12th graders as a response to Indiana’s Graduation Pathways. Additionally, she has presented at several district, state, and national conferences on on ELA topics, but also on using Technology in the Classroom and Creating Safe Spaces for the LGBTQ+ Youth.

“I’m incredibly excited to serve the families and staff at Sidney Middle School this year and look forward to becoming a part of this community,” said Childers.

Childers and her husband own a 40-acre farm in West Alexandria, Ohio.

Wesley Hunsucker, a 7-year veteran in the education field, has been selected as the assistant principal at Sidney High School, filling the position of Greg Snyder’s, who moved to be the head principal of Sidney High School. Hunsucker previously worked at Anna Local Schools as a high school mathematics teacher and a 6-12th grade intervention specialist.

“In my short time being with Sidney High School, I have learned a lot about the tradition, excellence, and work ethic of not only the various schools, but also the community,” said Hunsucker. “This gives me me an incredible amount of excitement as the school year gets started! I look forward to building positive, genuine relationships with both students and staff at SHS, and working as hard as I can for this school and community.”

Hunsucker and his wife reside in Anna, Ohio, with their son.

Jennille Love-Allen, a 13-year veteran of the education field, has been selected as the director of special education for Sidney City Schools, replacing former Director of Special Education Chris Barr. Love-Allen comes to Sidney from Trotwood-Madison City Schools where she spent the last two years as the coordinator of student services. Prior to that, she taught at Trotwood-Madison, Fairview Schools and Dayton Public Schools, in a variety of intervention classroom settings–multiple disabilities, inclusion/co-teaching, cross-categorical, low-incident–supporting students at various grade levels in their learning.

“I’m looking forward to putting systems and structures in place that allow all of our students, especially our students with disabilities, to be educated in an inclusive & welcoming learning environment,” said Love-Allen.

Love-Allen resides in Englewood, Ohio.

Superintendent Bob Humble said the new administrative staff hired this year are exceptional additions to the Sidney City Schools staff.

“We hit the jackpot with all of the new staff we hired this year, especially in our administrative team,” said Humble. “I’m excited for the community to get to know our new administrators.”