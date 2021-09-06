Posted on by

Taking out the competition

Malaki Schulze, right, 12, nails Kipton Cordonnier, 5, both of Russia, during a game of dodgeball at the 2021 Russia Homecoming Festival on Sunday, Sept. 5. Malaki is the son of Ryan and Tracy Schulze. Kipton is the son of Spencer and Amber Cordonnier.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

