Delayed ‘30 and 0’ reunion held

Mike Flanagan, center, of Sidney, waves to the crowd at Sidney Memorial Stadium after being recognized during halftime of Sidney’s Miami Valley League Valley Division game against Greenville on Friday. Flanagan was one of about two dozen former players, coaches and administrators in attendance on Friday for the 50th anniversary celebration of the “30 and 0” teams of 1968, 1969, and 1970, when the program finished 10-0 each year. The reunion was delayed one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Flanagan, who played collegiately at Indiana, played all three years during the “30 and 0” run and was named Sidney’s most valued player for the 1970 season.

Mike Flanagan, center, of Sidney, waves to the crowd at Sidney Memorial Stadium after being recognized during halftime of Sidney’s Miami Valley League Valley Division game against Greenville on Friday. Flanagan was one of about two dozen former players, coaches and administrators in attendance on Friday for the 50th anniversary celebration of the “30 and 0” teams of 1968, 1969, and 1970, when the program finished 10-0 each year. The reunion was delayed one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Flanagan, who played collegiately at Indiana, played all three years during the “30 and 0” run and was named Sidney’s most valued player for the 1970 season. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/09/web1_BPB_8599-Edit-1.jpg Mike Flanagan, center, of Sidney, waves to the crowd at Sidney Memorial Stadium after being recognized during halftime of Sidney’s Miami Valley League Valley Division game against Greenville on Friday. Flanagan was one of about two dozen former players, coaches and administrators in attendance on Friday for the 50th anniversary celebration of the “30 and 0” teams of 1968, 1969, and 1970, when the program finished 10-0 each year. The reunion was delayed one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Flanagan, who played collegiately at Indiana, played all three years during the “30 and 0” run and was named Sidney’s most valued player for the 1970 season. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News