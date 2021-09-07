125 Years

Sept. 7, 1896

The new United Brethren chapel at the corner of West Avenue and Beech Street was opened for worship yesterday. The new chapel is of modern design and is built of brick. It cost about $3,500, and the subscription yesterday will practically remove all indebtedness.

— — —

Ralph Kah was very seriously hurt by being struck by a ball on the side of the face at the fairgrounds about 3:30 this afternoon, while playing the position of catcher in a ball game. He was knocked unconscious.

— — —

100 Years

Sept. 7, 1921

The big Homecoming and Labor Day celebration at Port Jefferson proved to be a great success, it being estimated that between 1,500 and 2,000 people were in the village during the day and evening. A permanent organization was completed with L.M. Stewart, President; Mrs. Lou Cranston, Springfield, vice president; C.W. Ogden, secretary, and Dr. A.W. Hobby, Sidney, treasurer.

— — —

The carnival celebration given by the Sidney Country club on Labor Day, for members and their invited guests, was a huge success both financially and socially. A leading feature of the evening entertainment was the singing of Miss Sonia Rozann, a guest here of her parents, Mr. and Mrs. I. Rosenthal.

— — —

75 Years

Sept. 7, 1946

Rev. Robert Breese is the new pastor at the United Brethren church in Pasco, scheduled to preach his first sermon on Sunday. He succeeds Rev. Don Williams who goes to Rising Sun to accept a pastorate after serving the Pasco church for four years and for the past year was principal at the Perry township school.

— — —

Tonight could see the conclusion of the city softball tournament at Harmon field, with Wagner Ware continuing unbeaten in the tourney last night by edging Ross Products 2 to 1 in a game which saw Sidney’s top hurler, Adrian Francis, pitch two-hit ball. The two teams will play again tonight.

— — —

50 Years

Sept. 7, 1971

Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Ginn and their children will sail Sept. 16 on the Queen Elizabeth II for France where he has a two-year residency for Otterbein College. The Ginn family will live in Strasbourg, where he will serve as resident director of the Junior-Youth-Abroad program sponsored by the college.

Ginn, son of Mr. and Mrs. Henry Ginn of R.R. 5, State Route 706, Pasco, is a 1960 graduate of Fairlawn High School.

— — —

25 Years

Sept. 7, 1996

ANNA – “V-Power” came to the Anna Engine Plant Wednesday afternoon as ceremonies were held to kick off the production of the first Honda V-6 engine manufactured in the United States.

With hundreds of Honda associates and as number of community leaders looking on, the automotive industry’s equivalent of baseball’s ceremonial first pitch was held at the plant amid much fanfare. Honda executives, managers and associates participated in the ushering in of a new era at the Anna Engine Plant by symbolically starting the first V-6 engine by turning a huge ignition key.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

