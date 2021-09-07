City offers free mulch starting Saturday

SIDNEY — The city of Sidney is offering its fall leaf mulch giveaway on three upcoming Saturdays starting on Sept. 11.

Mulch will be available from 8 a.m. to noon at the compost facility at 690 Brooklyn Ave.

Mulch is available for those living in Sidney and Shelby County residents only.

Mulch will be available on the following days:

• Saturday, Sept. 11 – Sidney residents only;

• Saturday, Sept. 18 – Sidney and Shelby County residents;

• Saturday, Sept. 25 – Sidney and Shelby County residents.

A waiver for those 18 and over is required to obtain mulch. You may download the waiver from the city’s website at www.sidneyoh.com or pick it up at the Service Center at 415 S. Vandemark Road. The waiver must be turned in at the service center; no emailed or faxed copies will be accepted. A valid Ohio driver’s license or equal is required when the waiver is turned in.

Contact Cindy Naseman with the city of Sidney for further information at 937-498-8117 or by email at cnaseman@sidneyoh.com