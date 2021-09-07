New Vision provides withdrawal management service

SIDNEY – National Recovery Month increases awareness and understanding of mental and substance use disorders and encourages individuals in need of treatment and recovery services to seek help. Recovery Month celebrates individuals living their lives in recovery and recognizes the dedicated workers who provide the prevention, treatment, and recovery support services that make it possible. New Vision at Wilson Health is proud to help people in the community take the first step on the road to recovery.

This year’s Recovery Month theme, “Recovery is for everyone: every person, every family, every community,” is an important message, one that reflects New Vision’s goal to help people “take the first step on the road to recovery – for yourself, for your family, for the future.” New Vision is encouraging the community to take action and help those who are dealing with addiction to find the treatment and recovery services available. Compassionate care from our New Vision team, as well as the support of family, friends, employers, and other concerned community members can help make recovery lifelong.

New Vision at Wilson Health provides treatment for individuals who are physically dependent to substances like Opiates (ex: Heroin and prescription painmedications), Benzodiazepines (ex: Xanax or Valium), Stimulants (ex: Methamphetamine, Cocaine, or prescriptions like Adderall), Alcohol, and other medications like Buprenoriphine, Methadone, or substances like Kratom.

New Vision at Wilson Health treats adults with a medically supervised hospital stay for inpatient stabilization, which usually lasts three days. The patient is able to detox from a substance in a safe, medically supervised environment.

Discharge planning will occur prior to leaving the hospital; the patient will be referred to appropriate community-based treatment programs to help prevent relapse and continue their treatment.

New Vision at Wilson Health accepts patients who self-refer: a physician’s referral is not necessary for admission.

New Vision, a hospital-based medical stabilization and withdrawal management service, is provided through a partnership with SpecialCare Hospital Management of St. Charles, MO, and is currently offered in over 30 hospitals across the United States. SpecialCare has been providing inpatient medical stabilization in collaboration with short-term acute care hospitals for nearly 30 years, and is a subsidiary of BayMark Health Services. More information can be found at www.specialcarecorp.com.

For more information about the New Vision at Wilson Health call 937-538-4068 or visit wilsonhealth.org/drug-alcohol-treatment.