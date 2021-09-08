125 Years

Sept. 8, 1896

The alumni of Holy Angels Catholic School were entertained at the home of Miss Mame Vocke on South Ohio avenue last evening. The early part of the evening was given to a literary program and after that the evening was spent in social amusements.

The trustees of the United Brethren church in Sidney have filed a petition in the office of the clerk of courts against the church, the prayer of which is to allow them to mortgage the church and borrow $1,400 to pay a debt incurred in building the new church at the corner of West avenue and Beech street.

100 Years

Sept. 8, 1921

The park commissioners have been receiving calls from different parts of the city, complaining of persons, mostly boys from 13 to 18 years of age, loitering, playing ball, and destroying shrubs, flowers etc. in the city parks. In the future all such calls should be placed to the police department.

Any farmer who wants feed ground for chickens or hogs may have it done free of charge this week at the Delco Light tent at the fair, by hauling it there and then taking it away. The grain will be ground in a feed grinder attached to the Delco plant.

75 Years- Sept. 8, 1946

A long and faithful service will come to a close on Sept. 30, when Mrs. Pearl Burress retires as matron at the Dorothy Love, Ohio Presbyterian Home. Mrs. Burress has been associated with the local home from its very beginning. She will be succeeded by Mrs. Charlotte Giering, of Poland, O.

Rev. Emsley M. Chaney has been appointed pastor of the Mennonite Brethren in Christ church in Sidney, and will assume the pastorate on Sunday morning. He comes to Sidney from Springfield.

The fire department was called to the rural home of Ward Leapley on Plum Creek road north of Sidney yesterday afternoon because of a bad grass fire which for a time

50 Years

Sept. 8, 1971

VERSAILLES – Twenty-one members of Co. H, 329th Infantry, which served in World War I in France, returned for their 54th reunion in Versailles Sunday.

Five of those attending Sunday’s observance were from Sidney. They were Charles Beaver, George Shatto, George Wagner, Eugene Millett and Roy Miller.

QUINCY – Ralph Detrick, 64, of 3245 South Miami avenue, retired Quincy postmaster who served for 35 years, was dead on arrival at Mary Rutan Hospital, Bellefontaine, about 11 p.m. Saturday. He had been in failing health for several years.

25 Years

Sept. 8, 1996

Jayne K. Smith, a former Sidney resident, has returned to the area to serve as manager of the Fairington Restaurant.

Smith will be responsible for overseeing the main dining area as well as coordinating some of the special events the restaurant holds such as Thanksgiving Day dinner and cooking classes which are held throughout the year.

After graduation from Ohio State University in 1995, with a degree in hospitality management, Smith worked for the Hyatt Hotel in Columbus. She was the housekeeping floor manager until this year when her husband’s job brought them back to Sidney.

Smith, who was married in June 1996 and is the daughter of Jim and Kay Kerber, decided at the early age of 13 that she wanted to get into the hospitality industry and realized her dream after graduating from OSU.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

