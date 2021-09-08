Let yourself go

ONGOING

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.

• Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held from children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.

• Kinetics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Mommy & Me (parent & child, ages 10 to 24 months); Pre-School Gymnastics (ages 2 to 5); Youth Gymnastics (ages 6+); Pre-Team Gymnastics; Acrobatic Gymnastics; Cheerleading classes; Tumbling classes; and Competitive Gymnastics Team. For days, times and cost, please visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Aquatics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Water Discovery/Exploration (parent & child, ages 6 months to 3 years); Preschool Swim Lessons (ages 3 to 6; swimmers in levels 1 through 3 must have a parent or adult in the water with the child); Youth Swim Lessons (ages 6+); Competitive Swim Team (Y Stingrays); Adult Swim Lessons (by appointment only); and Private & Semi-private Lessons available. For days, times and cost, please visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Registration for Brukner Nature Center’s summer PEEP program is open. The program is geared toward children ages 3 to 5 years old who are potty trained and not attending kindergarten or being home schooled. Classes will be limited to 10 children and will be an hour and a half long. Sessions will be offered Tuesday through Friday mornings from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Sessions run Sept. 14 through Oct. 22. Cost for sessions is $55 for members and $75 for nonmembers per child. To register, email info@bruknernaturecenter.com with the participant’s name, age, birthdate and phone number, as well as the top three choices for a class. An email confirming the participant has been registered will be sent, and payment should be mailed to dropped off at the center within three days. If payment is not received, the spot will open for another child.

• Jack Pine Studio’s Second Annual Glass Pumpkin Festival will be held Friday, Sept. 24 through Sunday, Sept. 26 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. After 25 years of being featured at the Circleville Pumpkin Show, Jack Pine created the Glass Pumpkin Festival in 2020 as a way to help guests, artists and vendors displaced by last year’s Pumpkin Show cancellation. For more information, visit JackPineStudio.com.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 10

• The Knights of Columbus, Sidney Chapter, will be hosting a fish fry from 5 to 7 p.m. at 1300 N. Fourth Ave., Sidney. Cost is $8 for carry-out and $5 for children 11 and under. Dine-in is unavailable at this time.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 11

• The Botkins Historical Society will be hosting an old-fashioned ice cream social including bingo, card games, and other games from the past from 4 to 8 p.m. at the historical Shelby House Hotel, 403 W. State St., Botkins. The renovated lower level of the museum will be open and the event is free and open to the public.

MONDAY, SEPT. 13

• Auditions for the Jay County Civic Theatre’s production of “Elf the Musical” will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, and Tuesday, Sept. 14 in Hall-Moser Theatre in the Performing Arts Center at the Jay County Campus of Arts Place, 131 E. Walnut St., Portland, Indiana. Those auditioning should prepare 30 seconds of a musical theatre song and be ready to read lines from the show. Songs and scenes will be posted at jaycountycivic.com. For more information, email jaycountycivic@gmail.com.