A serious collector

Ernie Hageman, left, with his grandson, Kyle Wright, 13, both of Green Township, on Monday, Sept. 6. Kyle is sitting on one of Hageman’s 48 antique tractors. Hageman started collecting antique tractors six years ago. His oldest tractor is a 1919 Titan. Hageman had all his tractors taken out of storage because they need to run occasionally or they can sustain damage from sitting idle for too long. Hageman recently expanded his storage barn when he ran out of space for his tractors. He is mostly done purchasing antique tractors but there are a few choice tractors he would still like to buy. Kyle has gotten into the collecting business with a tractor Hageman bought at auction and gave to Kyle. The tractor was originally owned by Kyle’s great great grandpa Martin Cromes. Kyle is the son of Eric and Jill Wright.

A birds eye view of a collection of antique tractors owned by Ernie Hageman, of Green Township, on Monday, Sept. 6. Hageman takes his collection out of storage every year in Green Township so the tractors can run which helps prevent engine damage.