Memorial held for 13 U.S. service members

The Sidney Fire Department raised a U.S. flag next to the north west corner of the courtsquare on Wednesday, Sept. 8 where a memorial service was held for the 13 U.S. service members that died while helping to evacuate people at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan. A 21 gun salute was given by an Honor Guard from the Sidney Veteran’s Center followed by the playing of taps by Devan Wiford. The National Anthem was sung by McKenna Cabe. The names of the fallen soldiers were read by Shelby County Veteran’s Services Commission President Zack Bosslet. The 13 soldier’s names are Marine Corps Lance Cpl. David Espinoza, 20, Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole Gee, 23, Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Darin Taylor Hoover, 31, Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss, 23, Marine Corps Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum, 20, Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, 20, Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui, 20, Marine Corps Cpl. Daegan William-Tyeler Page, 23, Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosario, 25, Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto Sanchez, 22, Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz, 20, and Navy Hospital Corpsman Max Soviak, 22.

