125 Years

Sept. 9, 1896

The Republicans of Sidney and Shelby county held a political meeting in the armory last night. The armory was well filled. William Binkley presided and introduced the speaker of the evening, Judge William H. West of Bellefontaine, who spoke for one and a half hours on the money question.

— — —

W.S. Furman, who was entered in the Dayton-Zanesville road race Saturday, did not finish the race on account of a puncture in the tire of the front wheel of his bicycle a short distance west of Columbus. In his ride from Dayton to Springfield, 25 miles, he lowered the world’s record from one hour and five minutes to 55 minutes.

— — —

Dr. Beeman, of this city, today filed with Judge Staley a certificate of graduation from a medical college as required by the new law. He had lost his diploma and had to obtain a certificate from the college records. He graduated from Worthington Medical College, Worthington, Ohio, in March 1937, and has been in regular practice over 39 years.

100 Years

Sept. 9, 1921

The “Robin Hood” company, which is the opening attraction at the handsome new Majestic Theatre this evening, arrived in the city this afternoon from Detroit Mich. The formal opening of the theatre will be held this evening and the showing of moving pictures will begin Saturday afternoon and evening. Miss Jessie Ayers Wilson will play the organ at the new theatre, and give a special program on Saturday.

— — —

The Amici Fici class of the First Baptist Church enjoyed a picnic supper in the church basement last evening. Following the supper officers were elected for the coming year with these results: Mrs. Arthur Burns, president; Miss Myrtle Whited, vice president; and Miss Irma Wilmore, secretary-treasurer.

75 Years

Sept. 9, 1946

The local Methodist congregation learned at Sunday morning services that its pastor, Dr. Richard E. Scully, is resigning to become superintendent of the Methodist Home for the Aged at College Hill in Cincinnati. He will assume his post on Oct. 1. A meeting of the district superintendent with the local pastoral relations committee will be held to select a successor.

— — —

The Dixie Oil Co. is observing its 25th anniversary this week as a part of the business life of the city, and Leo J. McFarland is marking his 25th year as head of the concern.

50 Years

Sept. 9, 1971

Bruce Cotterman, senior veteran of Sidney High’s football squad, has been named captain of the local crew for the forthcoming season, which opens at St. Marys on Friday night. Cotterman, a center and linebacker, was selected on a secret ballot by his teammates.

— — —

Mr. and Mrs. Orville Yoder of DeGraff have purchased the Farmer’s Market on North Main street, Bellefontaine, from Mr. and Mrs. Jim Voss who are also residents of the DeGraff community.

— — —

“A Breath of Life” will be the theme of the campaign for approval of the bond issue for Wilson Memorial Hospital, scheduled to appear on the November ballot.

This was announced today in conjunction with the opening of the campaign headquarters at 319 South Ohio avenue. Passage of the 2.4 mill bond issue on Nov. 2 will provide the hospital with $3 million of the necessary funds to construct a 112-bed addition.

25 Years

Sept. 9, 1996

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – No one has dared take on the legend of the only two-time Heisman Trophy winner and wear Archie Griffin’s No. 45 uniform since he graduated in 1975.

Until Saturday.

Not only will Andy Katzenmoyer become what is believed to be the first linebacker to ever start his first game as a true freshman, he’ll also be wearing Griffin’s famed No. 45.

“Hopefully he’ll make ’em forget who wore it before,’ said Griffin.

Griffin, an associate athletics director at his alma mater, won the Heisman in 1974 and 1975. Although not officially retired, the number has been considered off limits ever since he moved on to the pros.

Some have been critical that anyone – even one of the most glamorous recruits in the country – would be allowed to wear the number.

But not Griffin.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/09/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-6.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org