‘That Arena Rock Show,’ St. Holmes postponed

CELINA — Unforeseen circumstances has forced postponement of a concert featuring the tribute band That Arena Rock Show with special guest Derek St. Holmes at Overdrive Entertainment that was supposed to be held Saturday, Sept. 11.

Event promoter Tony Barhorst of the Rumble Concert Series said the show will be rescheduled for sometime in 2022.

“The event will certainly be held next year, but it will take a while to determine when that date will be,” he said.

Ticket buyers will receive full refunds, including the convenience fee, through the Eventbrite ticket platform.

“There are a great many events on this Saturday’s schedule all over the area,” Barhorst said. “I advise you to enjoy the weekend and perhaps donate to first responders, nurses and hospice organizations.

“I am very sorry for the inconvenience, but this event will be bigger and even better with more fun next year.”