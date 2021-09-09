Hayner Center offers strings class for home school students

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center announced that a Home School Strings Class with instructor Michel Rocke will begin Friday, Sept. 17.

Students in grades 4 through 12 will learn how to perform in a string ensemble through various types of music and learn basic theory, rhythm and note reading skills in this class. This class is a beginning class, but some experience is required, such as being able to play simple songs with the bow on the instrument. The fee is $100 for the entire 10-week program. Students are responsible to bring their own instrument, music stand and pencil.

Rocke has been a Troy resident since 2002. She is a 1995 graduate of Miami University with a Bachelor’s in Music Education, specializing in teaching orchestra and pedagogy for violin and viola. Rocke was an orchestra teacher and quartet coach in Centerville City Schools from 1995 to 2006, helping to grow it into one of the top-rated orchestra programs at a national level. In 2007, she started her own studio for violin, viola and student string quartets while she raised her family. She is a Suzuki trained teacher who uses the Suzuki method and traditional methods to teach students in her studio. In addition to teaching, Rocke also performs as the violist in a string quartet with her husband and oldest daughter.

For more information about this and other fall classes and to register, visit www.troyhayner.org or call the Hayner at 937-339-0457.

Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is located at 301 W. Main St. in Troy and is open from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays. The Hayner Center is closed on holidays. For more information, visit www.troyhayner.org or call 937-339-0457.