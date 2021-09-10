125 Years

Sept. 10, 1896

The Sidney Free Silver Club held a large and enthusiastic meeting in the assembly room of the courthouse last night. The room was crowded to its utmost capacity and many people were compelled to stand in the halls and at the windows on the outside. The meeting was addressed by two life-long Republicans who have lately come out for free silver.

———

Last night thieves got into S.S. Boughton’s melon patch in Orange township. They were discovered and the old shotgun was readied, but before it could be used, they saw they were detected and beat a hasty retreat.

———

Ed Pfaadt has purchased the entire stock of Ed Young’s grocery and moved it to his grocery on Ohio avenue.

100 Years

Sept. 10, 1921

September 9th, 1921 will long be remembered in Sidney by both the older and younger residents as a gala night, for on that date the new Majestic Theatre was opened in a most auspicious and successful manner. It is the answer to a long-needed and modern theatre in Sidney. Last night, the entire seating capacity of the house, 1,300 in all, was filled well in advance of the opening of the initial production “Robin Hood.”

75 Years

Sept. 10, 1946

Today was the official opening of the 86th annual Shelby County Fair, with indications of a record-breaking crowd, surpassing all previous attendance records. The evening’s grandstand attractions, featuring local talent, and including rodeo thrills, a horse show and pony races will be highlighted by a pageant of Shelby County.

———

At the meeting of the Shelby County Bar Association yesterday noon at the Hotel Wagner, Frank H. Marshall, of Sidney, was elected the new president. He succeeds J.E. Russell. E.J. Garmhausen was named vice president, succeeding William Trimpe, and Roland Beery was re-elected secretary-treasurer.

———

Lt. Commander Marian Shifflet, of the U.S. Navy Nurse corps, is home on terminal leave, arriving over the weekend at the country home of her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Ed. Shifflet.

50 Years

Sept. 10, 1971

Direct distance dialing will become a reality in Sidney, Sunday, Nov. 7, 1971, at 2:01 a.m., according to Ben Wortman, Sidney district manager for United Telephone Company of Ohio.

———

FORT LORAMIE – The regular weekly horseshoe tournament at Point View Resort got underway with 26 players present, Thursday evening.

Rich Berning and Dick Langston went undefeated, winning five games straight to take first place.

———

A new trailer camp with recreational facilities has been developed by Mr. and Mrs. Don Wheeler, just north of Sidney off Route 29. It is named Qtokee.

25 Years

Sept. 10, 1996

WASHINGTON (AP) – The nation’s unemployment rate plunged to a seven-year low of 5.1 percent in August as more Americans – particularly those younger than 25 and older than 54 – found jobs, the government said today.

The unexpectedly steep drop, from 5.4 percent in July, only briefly ruffled financial markets. Interest rates jumped in the bond market, but then fell back. And on the stock market, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 11.47 in the first half hour of trading to 5,618.43.

———

CALCUTTA, India (AP) – Mother Teresa went home after more than two weeks in a Calcutta hospital, anxious to return to her charity work after being sidelines by heart problems, high fever and a lung infection.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

