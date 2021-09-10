Edison State honors adjunct faculty at banquet

PIQUA — Thirteen employees were recognized for instructing a combined total of 3,150 semester hours, or approximately 1,050 classes, in their careers at Edison State Community College’s annual adjunct faculty recognition banquet on Wednesday, Aug. 18.

William Loudermilk, president of Academic Senate and professor of English, served as the event’s master of ceremonies. Edison State President Dr. Doreen Larson provided a keynote address and presented honorees with gifts.

“The students in our classes are so very, very sincere about their college education,” said Larson. “They are looking to make a change in their lives. They have stepped forward, they are scared, they question themselves, they go into these classes hoping that they made the right decision, hoping — especially if they’re the first students in their families — that they’re not going to let their families down.”

Larson concluded her address by encouraging faculty to enjoy their time with their students and each other.

Loudermilk began the presentation of awards by commenting, “We would like to honor the service of adjuncts. It’s meaningful to mark these milestones and to know that you’ve given excellent service.”

Theresa Grilliot, who teaches math, was honored for the highest number of service hours.

“Theresa is ever-present and collegial,” Loudermilk said. “She is clocking in at 675 hours. That is equivalent to 22.5 years of service.”

Adjunct faculty hours accrue by the number of credit hours in each class taught. Each class taught is typically worth three credit hours.

Edison State recognized the following employees for reaching significant milestones in their careers:

• 675 hours: Theresa Grilliot, math

• 450 hours: Stephanie Beiser, art

• 375 hours: Charles Scheidt, accounting/economics

• 300 hours: Vincent Miller, math

• 225 hours: Carl DeSantis, English; Lin Roberts, business/computer info systems; Christopher Sykes, engineering

• 150 hours: Michael Siebenaler, English; Doug Streitenberger, business/computer info systems; Frank Travers, art/humanities

• 75 hours: Susan Butts, business; Dawn Hatfield, psychology; Sarah Hein, sociology