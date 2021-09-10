Poeppelman honored with Crisis Hero Award

DAYTON — Community Blood Center is honoring St. Michael’s Hall in Fort Loramie as a Crisis Hero of the COVID-19 pandemic.

CBC presented the award to blood drive coordinator Jane Poeppelman. St. Michael’s hosted three blood drives in 2020 with 780 donors, only a 10% decline from 2019, and added COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma collection and plasma-only drives.

For 2021 St. Michael’s expanded to a two-month rotation schedule, and now hosts six community blood drives per year, all sponsored by the Fort Loramie American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, the Fort Loramie Community Service Club, St. Michael’s Church and the St. Michael’s Knights of St. John.

The St. Michael’s Aug. 17 blood drive totaled 189 whole blood donors, including eight double red cell donations, plus 20 platelet and plasma donations for 104% of collection goal.

CBC is recognizing and thanking all sponsors who continued to host blood drives during the pandemic with the 2020-2021 Crisis Hero Award of Excellence. The award also recognizes sponsors who helped CBC meet the local and national demand for COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma by sponsoring plasma drives or adding CCP collection to their blood drives.