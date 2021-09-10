Anna students honored with chemistry scholar awards

ANNA — Three Anna students were awarded honors as part of the 2021 Patterson High School Chemistry Scholar Awards.

Alexis Shannon, of Anna High School, was honored as a top AP Chemistry student. Shannon also won a $50 gift card.

Merritt Alspaugh and Lenna Rowland, of Anna High School, were honored as top Chemistry I students. Alspaugh’s essay placed third and she was awarded $500

All three students are taught by Vicki Quinter.

The Patterson High School chemistry scholar program is integrated with the Chemistry Olympiad local exam at the American Chemical Society (ACS) Dayton Section, and it is the longest continuously awarded High School Chemistry prize in the USA.

This year, 136 students have taken the Chemistry Olympiad online or in-person Chemistry Olympiad local exam. Ten students were selected to take the National Exam.

The ACS Dayton Section Based awards on the scores of the local chemistry Olympiad exam, and nomination by the teachers.