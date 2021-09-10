DuLaney to be promoted to finance officer

SIDNEY — Renee DuLaney has been tapped to become the city of Sidney’s next Finance Officer.

Current Finance Officer Ginger Adams, who has served the city since March 2002, recently announced her retirement effective Oct. 1, 2021, said a city of Sidney press release.

Since October 2006, DuLaney has served as the assistant finance officer for the city. A graduate of the University of Dayton with a Bachelor of Science in accounting, DuLaney earned her Certified Public Accountant (CPA) license in 2002. She previously served as a staff accountant with Battelle & Battelle LLP and as a senior accountant with Monnier & Co. CPAs.

“Renee has been a valuable member of the Finance Department team. With her public accounting experience and knowledge of Sidney’s Financial Policies and budgetary practices, she is uniquely qualified for the position of Finance Officer,” City Manager Mark Cundiff said in the release.

“I truly appreciate this opportunity to represent the city as the next Finance Officer,” said DuLaney.

DuLaney is married to Nick DuLaney and together they have three children. She resides in the Anna area.

DuLaney will become the city’s fourth finance officer on Oct. 2, 2021.