Vietnam Traveling Wall schedule

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Historical Society will exhibit the AVTT-TWF Traveling Wall and a field of crosses and flags Sept. 12-19. Events will be in Custenborder Park, 449 Riverside Drive, Sidney, unless otherwise noted. All events are free and open to the public. For information, call 937-498-1653.

Sept. 12

• 4 p.m.: Opening ceremonies, lighting of the memorial flame, presentations by Sidney Mayor Mike

Barhorst; crosses open to public 24 hours a day until 3 p.m., Sept. 19.

• 8 p.m.: Prayer and playing of taps

Sept. 13

• 8 a.m.: Prayer

• 8 p.m.: Prayer and playing of taps

Sept. 14

• 8 a.m.: Prayer

• 8 p.m.: Prayer and playing of taps

Sept. 15

• 8 a.m.: Prayer

• 5:30 p.m.: Motorcyclists meet at the VFW Post 8445, 712 N. Dixie Highway, Wapakoneta, to escort truck carrying the traveling wall into Sidney

• 8 p.m.: Prayer and playing of taps

Sept. 16

• 8 a.m.: Prayer, volunteers assemble traveling wall, which will then be open to the public 24 hours a Day, through 3 p.m., Sept. 19

• 5:30 p.m.: Opening ceremonies; Former Vietnam POW Guy Gruters speaks; take lawn chairs

• 7 p.m.: Sidney Civic Band concert

• 8 p.m.: Prayer and playing of taps

Sept. 17

• 8 a.m.: Prayer

• 10 a.m.: Vietnam veteran David Taylor and Desert Storm veteran Steve O’Meara speak; take lawn chairs

• 11 a.m.: Veterans of World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Desert Storm, the Persian Gulf, and Iraq/Afghanistan will meet the public one-on-one to answer questions

• 7 p.m.: Outrider (classic rock) concert; take lawn chairs

• 8 p.m.: Prayer and playing of taps

Sept. 18

• 8 a.m.: Prayer

• 10 a.m.: Registration opens for car show in Tawawa Park, 12 Tawawa Drive, Sidney

• Noon-4 p.m.: Car show in Tawawa Park

• 1 p.m.: Dedication of bench in Tawawa Park in memory of Jim Hall

• 5-8 p.m.: Cars cruise through Sidney

• 8 p.m.: Prayer and playing of taps in Custenborder Park

Sept. 19

• 8 a.m.: Prayer

• 2 p.m.: Closing ceremonies; Vietnam veteran Jon Baker speaks; remarks by Sidney mayor and

Shelby County commissioner; extinguishing of memorial flame

• 3 p.m.: Volunteers take down wall and field of crosses and flags