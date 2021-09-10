Residents walk the towers

SIDNEY — The residents of Shelby Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation are honoring those who died on Sept. 11, 2001.

In honor of the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, residents and staff thought it would be special to see how many times they could “climb” the World Trade towers. According to 911 Tower Challenge Foundation, 2071 steps represent the 110 floors of the tower. They are dedicating and tracking all steps (self-propelled wheelchair steps) to the brave men and women who lost their lives on that fateful day.

As of Sept. 6, the residents have walked five towers and likely will reach 10 towers by the deadline. There are five residents who are veterans and three veteran spouses, so this was something that was near and dear to them.