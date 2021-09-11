125 Years

Sept. 11, 1896

The Underwood Whip Co. has begun the manufacture of a specialty of canes for campaign purposes. The canes are made of hickory wood, covered with gold or silver bronze with a nickel head. The company is also making a specialty of campaign whips.

———

Charles Counts retired from the office of county surveyor this week after a service of six years. He was succeeded by James E. Hause. John Heiser this week entered upon his second term as county treasurer and Charles C. Johnston entered on his second term as county recorder.

100 Years

Sept. 11, 1921

An inspection trip lasting three days and starting at the Taylorsville and Lockington dams will be made on Sept. 19, 20 and 21, by the common pleas court judges of the nine countries included in the Miami Conservancy district.

———

Efforts to organize a baseball league among the cities of Lima, Celina, St. Marys, Wapakoneta, Sidney and Troy seems to be slowing down. Northing new has developed since last week, when managers of the six teams endorsed the idea of a league and promised to assist in its organization.

———

The new filling station recently erected on the Ralph Kah property at the corner of Ohio avenue and South street will be ready for business Saturday.

75 Years

Sept. 11, 1946

Acceptance of outside lighting over the entrance to the high school building from the Football Mothers club and a discussion on the crowded conditions at Third Ward and Parkwood schools were the highlights of the monthly meeting of the Sidney Board of Education last evening,

———

Rev. Aloysius F. Leon, of Oxford, will be the new priest serving the Sts. Peter and Paul parish at Newport, beginning his duties there this week. He succeeds the Rev. Otto Herrmann.

———

Bob Glick, of Bellefontaine, a native and former resident of Sidney, has accepted a position here with the J.E. Wells Co.

50 Years

Sept. 11, 1971

MINSTER – Mrs. Dottie Boesel, who is starting her 16th year as a social studies teacher in Minster has been selected as a member of Leaders of American Secondary Education fort 1971. Educators were selected for the national honor on the basis of their professional and civic achievements.

———

MOSCOW – Former Soviet Premier Nikita S. Krushchev died today from a massive heart attack that struck him at his country home where he had lived in solitude since he was ousted from power nearly seven years ago, family friends said.

———

The second member of a Sidney family has enrolled at the Salvation Army School for Officers Training in New York City.

Beginning the two-year period of instruction is Willard Tate, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ora Tate, 317 Jefferson street. His sister Capt. Ann Tate, is assigned to the corps at Franklin, Pa.

25 Years

Sept. 11, 1996

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) – Hurricane Fran stranded hundreds of people on barrier islands and its remnants flooded Virginia hollows Friday. More than a million customers were without power and at least 17 people were killed.

Rescue workers struggled in boats, helicopters and military vehicles to reach those endangered by flash floods in Virginia, where the ground had been saturated by days of rain before Frank dumped up to 10 more inches.

“They just waited too long. When they saw the streams rising, they should have gotten out,” said Leon Rickard, the emergency coordinator in Page County in northwestern Virginia.

