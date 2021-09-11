9/11 memorial concert held

The Sidney Civic Band performs a concert on the courtsquare commemorating the 20th Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. The Sidney Police Dept. Honor Guard fired a 21 Gun Salute. A short memorial service was also held honoring those who lost their lives.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/09/web1_DSC_4061.jpg Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/09/web1_DSC_4075.jpg Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/09/web1_DSC_4081.jpg Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/09/web1_DSC_4084.jpg Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/09/web1_DSC_4086.jpg Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News

The Sidney Police Dept. Honor Guard stands at attention during the Sidney Civic Band’s 9/11 memorial concert on the courtsquare on Saturday, Sept. 11.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/09/web1_DSC_4096.jpg The Sidney Police Dept. Honor Guard stands at attention during the Sidney Civic Band’s 9/11 memorial concert on the courtsquare on Saturday, Sept. 11. Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/09/web1_DSC_4105.jpg Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/09/web1_DSC_4109.jpg Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/09/web1_DSC_4123.jpg Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News

The Sidney Civic Band performs a concert on the courtsquare commemorating the 20th Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. The Sidney Police Dept. Honor Guard fired a 21 Gun Salute. A short memorial service was also held honoring those who lost their lives.