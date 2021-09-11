9/11 memorial concert held

The Sidney Civic Band performs a concert on the courtsquare commemorating the 20th Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. The Sidney Police Dept. Honor Guard fired a 21 Gun Salute. A short memorial service was also held honoring those who lost their lives.
The Sidney Police Dept. Honor Guard stands at attention during the Sidney Civic Band’s 9/11 memorial concert on the courtsquare on Saturday, Sept. 11.
