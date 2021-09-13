Kid’s Carnival held

Attending the Northtowne Church of God’s annual Kid’s Carnival are, left to right, Calliope Kimbler, 6, her mom, Betsy Kimbler, Oaklynn Kimbler, 1, and her mom, Bethany Kimbler, all of Sidney. Bethany was dressed up as a princess for the event which featured an inflatable bounce house, free food and other activities on Wednesday, Sept. 8. Calliope is also the daughter of Danny Kimber. Oaklynn is also the daughter of Thomas Kimbler.

Attending the Northtowne Church of God’s annual Kid’s Carnival are, left to right, Calliope Kimbler, 6, her mom, Betsy Kimbler, Oaklynn Kimbler, 1, and her mom, Bethany Kimbler, all of Sidney. Bethany was dressed up as a princess for the event which featured an inflatable bounce house, free food and other activities on Wednesday, Sept. 8. Calliope is also the daughter of Danny Kimber. Oaklynn is also the daughter of Thomas Kimbler. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/09/web1_SDN091421kidCarnival.jpg Attending the Northtowne Church of God’s annual Kid’s Carnival are, left to right, Calliope Kimbler, 6, her mom, Betsy Kimbler, Oaklynn Kimbler, 1, and her mom, Bethany Kimbler, all of Sidney. Bethany was dressed up as a princess for the event which featured an inflatable bounce house, free food and other activities on Wednesday, Sept. 8. Calliope is also the daughter of Danny Kimber. Oaklynn is also the daughter of Thomas Kimbler. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News