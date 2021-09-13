Field of Crosses put in place

Volunteers Elaine Fitchpatrick, left, of Port Jefferson, and Army Veteran Bob Shoffner, of Sidney, place crosses in the ground to make the Field of Crosses at Custenborder Field on Sunday, Sept. 12. The crosses are dedicated to all U.S. service members that have died in combat after the Vietnam War. A traveling Vietnam Wall will be opening on Thursday, Sept. 16.

Army veteran Michael Jones, of Sidney.

Boy Scout Troop 95 member Aidan Lee, 13, of Sidney, son of Billy and Tammy Lee, places small U.S. flags on top of the crosses in the Field of Crosses at Custenborder Field on Sunday, Sept. 12.

Jeanna Withrow, of Maplewood, lights the Memorial Flame built by Detailed Machining Owner John Bertsch, of Sidney. The flame was lit during a ceremony opening up the Field of Crosses at Custenborder Field on Sunday, Sept. 12. Withrow lost her brother Lee Stephens in 1987. Stephens was serving on the U.S.S. Stark when it was struck by a missile fired from an Iraqi plane. Stephens started to help evacuate the ship when he was killed by a second missile.

Volunteer Vickie Schwepe, sets-up a U.S. flag.

Cub Scout Pack 97 member Spencer Bender, 8, of Sidney, son of Emily and Ryan Bender sets-up a U.S. flag.

Sidney Cub Scout Troop 97 member Benjamin Arcikauskas, 11, of Sidney, helps place U.S. flags around the Field of Crosses at Custenborder Field on Sunday, Sept. 12. The flags are dedicated to Shelby County natives that died in wars. The crosses are dedicated to all U.S. service members that have died in combat after the Vietnam War.