Sidney City Council selects next city manager

SIDNEY — Sidney Mayor Mike Barhorst announced Andrew Bowsher has been selected to become the city’s 14th city manager.

Sidney City Manager Mark Cundiff, who has served as the city’s chief executive since 2012, announced his retirement effective Nov. 5, 2021, ending a nearly 38-year-career of public service.

Bowsher currently serves as the director of development for the city of Reynoldsburg, Ohio. There, he is responsible for leading economic development, housing, planning, and zoning projects.

“Using Management Partners to assist with the recruitment process, council began with a field of 30 candidates,” Barhorst said in a city of Sidney press release. “With the assistance of Management Partners Special Advisor Greg Horn, we narrowed the field to six highly qualified professionals, all of whom were interviewed for the position. Four of the individuals were invited back for a second interview.”

“Andrew’s enthusiasm, drive and project management skills with both municipal government and large-scale military projects were impressive,” Barhorst said in the release. “He emerged as council’s top candidate early in the process, and that didn’t change as we learned more and more about his capabilities and his potential.”

“As part of the process, council conducted interviews with senior staff and civic leaders,” Barhorst said. “As a part of that process, common themes with respect to the skills needed in our next city manager emerged. Team builder, pragmatic, strong organizational skills, effective communicator, and financial acumen were just some of those themes. Another central theme was: ‘you can’t move Sidney forward fast enough.’”

“Andrew is energetic and visionary,” At-Large Council member Jenny VanMatre said in the release. “He is exactly what council believes Sidney needs at this time.”

“This is a tremendous time in Sidney’s history,” Fourth-Ward Council member Steve Wagner said in the release. “There are a tremendous number of positive things that are happing in Sidney, and there are a lot more projects on the horizon. I look forward to working together with Andrew to accomplish council’s goals.”

“I am excited by his enthusiasm,” First-Ward Council member and Vice Mayor Mardie Milligan said in the release. “I look forward to working with him.”

“I am grateful to City Council for the opportunity to join the city of Sidney,” Bowsher said in the release. “I am humbled by responsibility.”

“I could not be more proud or excited to be Sidney’s next city manager,” Bowsher continued. “Having grown up in Pickaway County, I know well the obstacles residents face and the resiliency it takes to thrive.”

“I look forward to working collaboratively with Mayor Barhorst, council members, residents, staff, business and industry,” Bowsher said. “Through my previous municipal experience and education at The Ohio State University, I will work diligently to continue the revitalization of Sidney! We will focus on growth, development, housing, jobs, quality of life, and preservation.”

“All the while we will continue to deliver the first-class level of services the residents and businesses expect and deserve,” Bowsher continued. “Sidney is a community with a rich history. It is my sincere hope that Sidney will prosper under my leadership, and we become a sought-after community in which families can enjoy an unsurpassed quality of life.”

City Council is expected to adopt a Resolution at its Sept. 27 meeting making Bowsher’s appointment official. Bowsher is expected to begin his duties with the city in early November.