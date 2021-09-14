125 Years

Sept. 14, 1896

Members of city council at their meeting last night authorized painting of the hook and ladder wagon at the fire department and the making of all needed repairs to the wagon. In other action, the matter of securing a new stove or repairing the old one in the mayor’s office was referred to the Finance committee.

———

Frank Foster left this morning for Columbus, where he will enter the senior class of the law school at the state university.

———

The Gutman House hotel property at Botkins, recently purchased by Henry Wagner of this city, was sold yesterday by him to Charles Williams of that place. The consideration in the sale was $ 2800.

100 Years

Sept. 14, 1921

This morning all roads led to the Shelby county fairgrounds and this afternoon it was estimated that the largest crowd in the history of the fair was in attendance. The feature this evening will be the health program presented in front of the grandstand by children in the schools under the direction of the county health department.

———

Magnificent decorations and new modes will transform the Thedieck Department store into a scene of richness and beauty on Saturday, when I.H. Thedieck observes the 46th anniversary of the opening of his store in Sidney. The present magnificent building was occupied on Sept. 22, 1915, following the destructive fire of a year earlier.

75 Years

Sept. 14, 1946

The 86th annual Shelby County Fair was to be written into history tonight as one of the most successful expositions ever staged at the local fairgrounds as officials scanned record-breaking attendance figures, entries, exhibits and concessions. Miss Patty Howard’s grand champion 4-H club steer was not sold today at the annual steer sale as the plans to enter it in the International Show at Chicago this year.

50 Years

Sept. 14, 1971

NEW YORK – Jack Nicklaus has won a total of $207,080 during tournaments which included the Southern Open to be the leading money winner on the Professional Golfers’ Association of America tournament players division tour.

———

Edythe L. Sieberg, of 329 Kossuth street, was the winner of $400 when her name was drawn from the Lucky Barrel at Steinle’s Drug Store. She had registered prior to the drawing Tuesday evening.

———

The best men’s bowling series rolled in this area Tuesday evening was recorded by Rich Berning in the Major League at Bel-Mar Lanes. Rich blasted a 627 while pacing Sidney Grinding to an 8-0 sweep of K and K Trophy Sales.

25 Years

Sept. 14, 1996

MIDDLETOWN – The Versailles Tigers pushed their winning streak to 43 straight games with a convincing 28-7 win over the Middletown Fenwick Falcons in high school football action Friday night at Barnitz Stadium here.

———

Mike Wilder, a Houston High School graduate, was in the sulky Sunday night when No Doubter took first place in the $100,000 Sire Stake Final at Raceway Park in Toledo.

Wilder, 23, and a 1990 grad, has made harness racing a career. He is the stepson of David Ritter, who is well-known in the area for his harness racing.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/09/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-9.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org