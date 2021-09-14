New Bremen homecoming set for Sept. 17, 18

NEW BREMEN — New Bremen will be celebrating their homecoming on Friday, Sept. 17 and Saturday, Sept. 18.
The homecoming court will be recognized on Friday before the varsity football game. The king and queen will be announced during this ceremony.
The homecoming dance will be held on Saturday in the high school commons from 8 to 10:30 p.m.
Pictured, left to right, front row: junior attendant Mia Schmitmeyer, senior attendants Chloe Bornhorst, Mallory Messick, Mara Brackman and Janelle Hagan; second row: freshmen attendant Maria Wells and sophomore attendant Alyana Ross; third row: freshmen attendant Halden Lemley, junior attendant Gavin Skinner, senior attendants Zach Ashman, Grant Wilker, Hank Elshoff, and Nathan Rindler and sophomore attendant Logan Schumm.