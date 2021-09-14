Fort Loramie German Heritage Days set for Sept. 24 and 25

FORT LORAMIE — The 17th annual Fort Loramie German Heritage Days Festival will be held Friday, Sept. 24 and Saturday, Sept. 25.

Many new things have been added to the schedule this year, as well as some traditional events for this year’s line-up. On Friday night, the Acoustical Duo know as Freelance, comprised of Steve Rosenbeck and Roger DeMange, will be performing in the gazebo, as well as Frank Svet Munich Express, who will be playing on the main stage. ACT-3 will be closing out that evening’s festivities.

On Saturday afternoon Jim McGowan will perform in the gazebo. Saturday evening, Frank Svet Munich Express will be on the main stage and Adam (Bubs) Ranly will be in the gazebo. Ohio Brewed, who will be on the main stage, will be closing out the festival.

Along with the festive music comes the foods, many of which are homemade. Attendees can look forward to Winner’s whole hog sausage and sauerkraut, homemade potato soup, apple dumplings, German chocolate cake, and more.

Also available will be a vast selection of beers on tap for the weekend including Hofbrau Original, Hofbrau Dunkel, Hofbrau Oktoberfest, Paulaner Hefe, Paulaner Lager, Warsteiner Dunkel, Leinenkugel Oktoberfest, Leinenkugel Berry Shandy, Lost Coast Tangerine Wheat, Rheingast Trust IPA, White Claw and Miller Lite. New to this year’s festival is Edison Brewing Company. Edison beers include Patent Pils, Willy Goat Bock, Einstein 1885 Oktoberfest and Hilda Hefeweizen.

A car show will be held on Saturday with registrations starting at 9 a.m. The POINT 5K, to which is a walk around the canal park with trivia stops along the way. Registration will begin at 10 a.m.

The Stein Hoisting Contest will be held Saturday evening at 8 p.m.

The Fort Loramie Historical Museum will be open Saturday starting at noon, and historical speaker Greg Shipley will be in the Cabin.