Fort Loramie 2021 homecoming underway

FORT LORAMIE — Homecoming celebrations at Fort Loramie High School will take place throughout the week of Sept. 13. The theme this year is “Dancing through the Decades.”

The dance will be on Saturday, Sept. 18 at the junior high gymnasium from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

This year’s Thursday Night Smackdown will include class competitions and the annual car smashing. This will begin at 8:30 pm. or after the away volleyball game against Fairlawn. Other homecoming festivities include the grades battling for bragging rights by dressing up for a spirit week at school, decorating the hallways, and painting windows at local businesses.

Homecoming is sponsored by the high school student council.

The 2021 Homecoming Court includes:

Freshmen Attendants

• Victoria Mescher, daughter of Todd and Renee Mescher

• Darren Kunk, son of Bruce and Lisa Kunk

Sophomore Attendants

• Elli Siegel, daughter of Rob and Gail Siegel

• Damien Bruns, son of Jason and Jenny Bruns

Junior Attendants

• Aubrey Turner, daughter of Brad and Andrea Turner

• Max Cotner, son of Craig and Holly Cotner

Senior Queen Candidates

• Colleen Brandewie, daughter of Jeff and Stacy Brandewie

• Anna Detrick, daughter of Dustin Detrick

• Riley Heitkamp, daughter of Doug and Kristin Heitkamp

• Cara Meyer, daughter of Mark and Lynn Meyer

Senior King Candidates

• Tristan Fleckenstein, son of Larry and Alys Fleckenstein

• Gavin Kemper, son of Dean and Polly Kemper

• Owen Pleiman, son of Kevin and Shelly Pleiman

• Clayton Schafer, son of Andy and Holly Schafer

The crown bearers are Kennedy Boyer, daughter of Aaron and Leslie Boyer and Jackson Seger, son of Brad and Amy Seger.

Crowning this year’s king and queen will be the 2020 royalty: Queen Corynn Heitkamp, daughter of Doug and Kristin Heitkamp, and King Bret Bruns, son of Jason and Jenny Bruns.