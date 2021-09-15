125 Years

Sept. 15, 1896

In the Underwood Whip company’s exhibit at the Pythian Industrial exposition this week they will have a display of whips worth $600. One of the whips is valued at $125.

———

Charles Burress, an employee of Johnston and McVey livery stable, was badly bitten by a horse yesterday morning. The horse is of a very vicious disposition at times. The upper teeth of the horse struck Burress over the right eye and the lower teeth on the chin, and in closing the jaws, tore the skin on the right side of the face and nose.

———

Jacob Bertsch, of Franklin township, caught a carp in Plum Creek one day last week that weighed 19 pounds. He stuck it with a pitchfork from the bridge over the creek.

100 Years

Sept. 15, 1921

“Where is your camp ground for automobile tourists?” inquired a motorist in Sidney last week. Merchants are appealed to almost daily by motorists who seek the location of rest rooms or camp ground. The growth of automobile travel has led to an increasing demand for facilities of this type and local businessmen are giving serious thought to providing something to meet the need.

———

The much-touted Wapakoneta Kiwanis baseball team has the goods. The team came to Sidney yesterday afternoon and after nine hard-fought innings carried away the scalp of the Sidney Kiwanis by a score of 8 to 3. The game was closely fought until the ninth inning, when the visitors scored four runs.

75 Years

Sept. 15, 1946

The junior fair dairy department was thrown into confusion when Dr. Smiley of the state veterinarian’s office, during a checking visit at the Shelby County Fair, ruled that at least 12 animals being shown were not eligible to be on the grounds because they did not have the proper health certificates.

———

The grand opening of the newly-remodeled and redecorated Steinle Drug Store, north side of the square, has been announced for this weekend by Ray C. Steinle, owner. Steinle acquired the store from H.L. Hamsher 17 months ago.

50 Years

Sept. 15, 1971

VERSAILLES – Larry Leffel received a master of education degree from Bowling Green State University at commencement exercises Aug. 28. His field is health and physical education and he was named head basketball coach of Versailles this summer.

———

Sidney Postmaster Robert Burns will head the “Breath of Life” Wilson Memorial Hospital Bond Issue Drive, it was announced today.

Shelby County voters are being asked to approve a 2.4-mill levy in November to help construct an 11-bed addition to Wilson Memorial Hospital. The “new facility would supplant the existing patient-care facility on the Michigan street site.

———

A styrofoam dome is now in place atop the Neil Armstrong Museum, at Interstate 75 and Wapakoneta-Fisher road, at Wapakoneta’s eastern limits and visible from the interstate.

The dome was constructed by Dow Chemical Co. on the museum’s parking lot and lifted by crane by a crew from Peterson Construction Co. general contractors for the $5 million building. Later in the construction the dome will be covered with a concrete-type material. The dome measures 56 feet in diameter and is 28 feet high. It weighs less than 8,000 pounds.

25 Years

Sept. 15, 1996

NASHVILLE, Tenn (AP) – Bill Monroe, the Father of Bluegrass who combined fast-picking mandolin, banjo and guitar with a “high lonesome” singing style to create the distinctly American sound died Monday, five months after suffering a stroke. He was 84.

Monroe was elected to the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1970 and won the National Medal of the Arts in 1995. He played at the Grand Ole Opry throughout his career.

———

Sidney Municipal Court needs more space and better security.

That’s the message Municipal Court Judge Donald Luce brought to Sidney City Council Monday night.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

