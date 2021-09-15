Let yourself go

ONGOING

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.

• Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held from children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.

• Kinetics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Mommy & Me (parent & child, ages 10 to 24 months); Pre-School Gymnastics (ages 2 to 5); Youth Gymnastics (ages 6+); Pre-Team Gymnastics; Acrobatic Gymnastics; Cheerleading classes; Tumbling classes; and Competitive Gymnastics Team. For days, times and cost, please visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Aquatics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Water Discovery/Exploration (parent & child, ages 6 months to 3 years); Preschool Swim Lessons (ages 3 to 6; swimmers in levels 1 through 3 must have a parent or adult in the water with the child); Youth Swim Lessons (ages 6+); Competitive Swim Team (Y Stingrays); Adult Swim Lessons (by appointment only); and Private & Semi-private Lessons available. For days, times and cost, please visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Registration for Brukner Nature Center’s summer PEEP program is open. The program is geared toward children ages 3 to 5 years old who are potty trained and not attending kindergarten or being home schooled. Classes will be limited to 10 children and will be an hour and a half long. Sessions will be offered Tuesday through Friday mornings from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Sessions run Sept. 14 through Oct. 22. Cost for sessions is $55 for members and $75 for nonmembers per child. To register, email info@bruknernaturecenter.com with the participant’s name, age, birthdate and phone number, as well as the top three choices for a class. An email confirming the participant has been registered will be sent, and payment should be mailed to dropped off at the center within three days. If payment is not received, the spot will open for another child.

• Jack Pine Studio’s Second Annual Glass Pumpkin Festival will be held Friday, Sept. 24 through Sunday, Sept. 26 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. After 25 years of being featured at the Circleville Pumpkin Show, Jack Pine created the Glass Pumpkin Festival in 2020 as a way to help guests, artists and vendors displaced by last year’s Pumpkin Show cancellation. For more information, visit JackPineStudio.com.

• A Bingo Night will be held Saturday, Sept. 25 at A.B. Graham Memorial Center, 8025 E. State Route 36, Conover. Doors open at 6 p.m. with bingo starting at 7 p.m. Cost is $15 per person and includes 12 games and one speedround. Concessions will be available. For more information, contact 937-368-3700 or visit abgraham.org.

• Prairie Days will be held Saturday, Sept. 25 and Sunday, Sept. 26 at Darke County Parks, 4267 State Route 502, Greenville. Entertainment will be held all weekend along with various activities. For more information, visit www.darkecountyparks.org or call the Nature Center at 937-548-0165.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 17

• The Lake Loramie Fall Festival will kick off at Lake Loramie State Park at 4 p.m. and run through Sunday, Sept. 19. This years’ festival will feature arts and crafts vendors, antique tractors, live entertainment, activies for kids, and more. To register for a campsite, contact the park office at 937-295-2011.

MONDAY, SEPT. 20

• The Auglaize County Historical Society will present “Western Ohio: The Interurban Line in Auglaize County” with Dan Meckstroth at 7 p.m. as a Facebook Live event on the Auglaize County Historical Society’s Facebook page. The event is free and open to the public, and is presented as part of the Historical Society’s “Auglaize County: IN MOTION” initiative, which highlights transportation sites and themes in local history.