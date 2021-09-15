Students say thank you

Christian Academy Schools hosted the Sidney Police Department, Sidney Fire Department and Shelby County Sheriff’s Office for lunch as part of their First Responder’s Day. Dick Dray, head of school at CAS, invited the men and women to join the students for lunch and provided the meal. As a school this is one small way to say thank you to the men and women who sacrifice everyday for everyone’s safety. Students from Miami, Shelby, and Auglaize County where able to ask questions, look at fire trucks, see inside the SWAT car and meet Bandit the K-9 deputy.

