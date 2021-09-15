Paving projects almost finished

NEW BREMEN – New Bremen Village Council heard at its Monday meeting that the paving season is almost over for the village.

Village Administrator Brent Richter said when completed next week, the $693,373.50 project will result in new road surfaces on North Main (from Monroe), North Walnut (from Monroe), Amsterdam, and Washington to Walnut.

The project is combined with the $279,408.75 extension of the local bike path project. Grindings from the street resurfacing were used as a base for the bike path.

A Ohio Public Works Commissions grant paid $245,000 toward the bike path project, which will which will pave the path from near the YMCA east of town and end on Walnut Street west of town and eventually connect to the Miami Erie Canal path. Included in the project is a crosswalk at State Route 274 and Klee Road near the school complex. A $245,000 ODNR Nature Works grant will pay for the majority of the work.

Richter also said the new firehouse apron and drive is to be poured Sept. 20 with a two week cure time thereafter, so the department’s equipment will be parked behind the public works building for that time.

Sept. 20 is also the day the bids will be opened from farmers wishing to work the Komminsk land next year, according to the administrator.

Mayor Bob Parker asked that residents using the village recycling center to take care to pick up loose items since the neighbors have been complaining about trash blowing into their yards.

Also, he and fiscal officer Amy Speelman are searching for groups that would assist with the Cider Time Halloween party on Oct. 31. It was agreed the start time was 1 p.m., with lineup for costume judging, with the parade to start at 1:30 and trick or treating thereafter.

Additionally, it was agreed that the village tree lighting ceremony will be held on Nov. 29 at 6 p.m.

In legislative action, a second reading was approved to allow Mescher Properties LLC to have a setback variance for Lot 10 in the Bunker Hill industrial park. The variance will allow better truck access to the new cold storage building the company plans to erect.

Approved was a final reading of an ordinance to establish Sewer Capital Fund for future expenditures, which include a possible new wastewater system. The old system is no longer meeting EPA standards for removal of toxic chemicals.

In related action, tabled was the second reading of an ordinance to increase in waste water rates. The village is waiting for a report from the Rural Community Assistance Program of the Great Lakes to inform them on how much wastewater rates would have to be increased to cover a remodeled or replaced wastewater plant.

Tabled was a final reading of a resolution to accept the donation of a sign for the

Lockkeepers House from New Bremen Historical Society and Miami Erie Canal Corridor Association. Council member Jessica Lomakin, who is working with the historic groups on the project, reported that street directional signs have been delivered and will be installed in the near future.

Council also approved two resolutions to accept new funding to the village. They included the establishment of the American Rescue Plan Fund to which they will receive $310,377.39 over two years. The money is to be used by Dec. 31, 2024 for infrastructure projects. They also approved a fund for the National Opioid Settlement agreement in case the village qualifies for that funding.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

