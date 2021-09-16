125 Years

Sept. 16, 1896

John Klipstine returned from Cincinnati last night with a car load of attractions for the exposition opening tonight.

———

His Royal Highness Maharajah Abudaker Abdulrahmar Tumongon and his attendants, of Singapore, Johore, are registered at the Wagner House. They will hold forth in the Johore Bungalow on the Midway tonight.

100 Years

Sept. 16, 1921

The big day of the Shelby County Fair was brought to a fitting close last evening, when the exhibition of the health pageant was given in front of the grandstand by the school children of Sidney and Shelby county. About 500 children took part in the pageant which included some interesting effects. The grandstand was crowded to capacity for the affair, with many standing on the race track.

———

Three county commissioners will retire from office on Saturday. They are J.K. Dunson, William Brandon, and P.W. Gritzmaker. They will be succeeded by Ed. S. McClure, Frank Clark, and J.M. Klase.

75 Years

Sept. 16, 1946

A long line of receding implements pulling out of the fairgrounds, disassembled tents, a weary board of directors, and scraps of paper aimlessly blowing to await the caretaker’s attention was all that was left today of the 86th annual Shelby County Fair. The final night of activities was marred somewhat when four spectators received injury as one of the cars in the Ward Beam thrill show went out of control. None of the injuries are serious.

———

Members of city council at their session last night voted to proceed with the water softening program for the city, with the service director authorized to accept bids for the project. Council also authorized the placing of a 1.10 mill levy on the ballot in November for the proposed $250,000 recreational program for the city. The levy would retire the proposed bond issue over a period of 20 years.

———

Dr. Paul Maurer will be installed as commander of the Sidney Post of the American Legion at the regular meeting of the local post Tuesday evening. Carl W. Smith, of Kenton, vice commander of the second district, will be the installing officer.

50 Years

Sept. 16, 1971

MARIA STEIN – Richard Stein, social studies teacher at Marion High School has been named as a “Leader of American Secondary Education” for 1971. Marion Supt. Ralph Stelzer announced the event this week.

Stein was nominated earlier this year by the school’s administrators on the basis of his professional and civic achievements.

———

The new year of activity for the Welcome Wagon Club of Sidney, opened Monday evening, Sept. 13th, in the Amos Memorial Public Library. Conducting the business session was the new president, Mrs. Gerald Anthony.

25 Years

Sept. 16, 1996

ANNA – Initially, what started out as a “just something to do” has resulted in two adults being found guilty of three separate charges in Anna’s Mayor’s Court, while three juveniles have yet to go before Judge Norman Smith in Shelby County Juvenile Court.

Anna Police Chief Eric Barhorst declined to release the names of the two adults charged until after they are sentenced. He said all suspects are from Sidney.

Meanwhile, the village of Anna is left with two trees, dedicated to the local park, destroyed, with no knows date for restitution. Replacement trees were estimated to cost more than $2,600.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

