BrushPile Fishing announces Veterans Crappie Tournament

NEW KNOXVILLE — The educational crappie fishing show “BrushPile Fishing” and its parent company NKTelco Inc. will be hosting their second annual “BrushPile Fishing Veterans Crappie Tournament” on Delaware Lake in Delaware, Ohio. The tournament raised over $25,000 in donations and around 60 teams participated in the tournament last year.

This year, proceeds from the tournament are benefitting two organizations: the Travis Mills Foundation, a Maine-based Foundation focused on treating the physical and mental damage to soldiers caused by war, and the Save A Warrior Organization, an Ohio-based organization that specializes in treating Veterans and First Responders fighting the silent battle against Complex-Post Traumatic Stress.

The tournament will be set up as a one-day tournament, with two-person teams and takes place on

Oct. 2, 2021, at Delaware Lake in Delaware, Ohio. Anglers who want to participate can register online through the BrushPile Fishing website up until the day before the tournament at www.brushpilefishing.com/veterans. If you cannot participate in the tournament and still want to donate, you can do so at the registration link provided as well.